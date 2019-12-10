U.S. stocks closed lower Monday.
The health care, technology and utilities sectors were among the worst performers, while consumer staples led the market.
In economic news, the New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations for November showed households have raised inflation expectations three years from now to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in October.
Spending expectations fell to 2.8 percent from an expected 3.3 percent rise in October, the lowest reading since September 2017.
Corporate news was light.
Treasuries closed a bit higher as their yields fell slightly.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 883 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose 20 cents to $1,465.30, and crude oil prices fell 21 cents to $58.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 1.83 percent.
