U.S. equities ended higher Monday, with the energy sector the best performer.
Economic news was light, with no new big surprises to challenge Friday’s U.S. job report.
In corporate news, BP will cut about 15 percent of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of the chief executive’s plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy.
Treasury prices rose as yields declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $23 to $1,706, and crude oil prices fell $1.48 to $38.07 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.64 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.87 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.