The U.S. Small Business Administration is seeking comments until March 23 on a proposed rule that would allow veteran-owned small businesses, including companies in Puerto Rico and other disaster areas, access to property no longer needed by the federal government.
The Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, managed by the U.S. General Services Administration, enables nonfederal organizations to obtain excess property the government no longer uses, according to a press release.
Surplus property includes computers, office equipment, tools, vehicles, heavy construction equipment and any other property except land or other real property.
The proposed rule is in accordance with the Recovery Improvements for Small Entities After Disaster Act of 2015 (RISE Act, Section 2105), the Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act of 2018, and the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019.
Comments should be submitted to regulations.gov, identified by Regulation Identifier Number RIN 3245-AH18. Comments also can be mailed to Brenda Fernandez, Office of Policy, Planning and Liaison, 409 Third Street, SW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC 20416.
The SBA will post all comments on regulations.gov. Anyone who wishes to submit confidential business information, should mail it to Fernandez at the above address or email brenda.fernandez@sba.gov.
