U.S. stocks fell Friday as concerns about coronavirus and its economic impact continued.
In corporate news, shares of Amazon rose after the company reported quarterly results well above expectations, driven by demand for its one-day delivery services and growth in its online business.
In economic news, personal income grew by less than anticipated in December.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 737 points, or 2.5 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.3 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers .
Gold rose $1.70 to $1,590.90, and crude oil prices fell 52 cents to $51.62 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.99 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.5 percent.
