U.S. equities closed higher Wednesday.
Sector performance was mixed, as information technology led the broad market while the energy sector lagged.
In economic news, U.S. gross domestic product grew faster than expected at a rate of 1.9 percent, due to strength in consumer spending.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark rate by 0.25 percent, as expected.
Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 878.5 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.40 to $1,498.10, silver was unchanged at $17.86, and crude oil fell 64 cents to $54.90 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.77 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.