U.S. equities were down Wednesday, the decline driven by concerns about U.S. growth following a 10-year low in the U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing report.
In economics, ADP private-payrolls growth was slowed during September, and the World Trade Organization gave the U.S. the go-ahead to apply tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of European Union goods.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices increased and interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate. Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than a 3-1 margin.
Gold rose $16.30 to $1,505.30, silver rose .01 cents to $17.57, and crude oil fell $1 to $52.62 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.08 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.59 percent.
