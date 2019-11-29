Manhattan Hotel

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Manhattan Hotel to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Gary Buchanan, Penny Kitson, Jenn Schafer-Malenfant, Sage Kitson, Sandra Lowe, Linda Kitson, Angel Rowell and Dave Chelf. Back: Aaron Sanstad, Ray Kitson, Ken Leisher, Sam Johnson, Harry Payton, Dave Potts, Heather Adams, Michael Varnum, Mark Moore and Billy Marquis.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Manhattan Hotel to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The hotel, at 228 N. F St., is owned by Ray Kitson, who also owns The Boathouse restaurant and bar on the ground floor of the building.

The six-room boutique hotel offers riverfront rooms and private balconies as well as amenities such as access to a spa deck with a hot tub, sauna and fire pit, eco-friendly flat-screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi.

For more information visit manhattanhotelsalida.com.

