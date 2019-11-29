Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Manhattan Hotel to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The hotel, at 228 N. F St., is owned by Ray Kitson, who also owns The Boathouse restaurant and bar on the ground floor of the building.
The six-room boutique hotel offers riverfront rooms and private balconies as well as amenities such as access to a spa deck with a hot tub, sauna and fire pit, eco-friendly flat-screen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi.
For more information visit manhattanhotelsalida.com.
