U.S. equities closed up Tuesday.
All sectors were higher, with energy and health care leading the market.
In corporate news, Eli Lilly and Co. stock rose more than 15 percent on news of positive results from a Phase 3 study of breast cancer treatment drug Verzenio.
In economic news, the U.S. Census Bureau announced estimated retail and food services sales for May increased 17.7 percent from April, beating consensus expectations of 8 percent.
U.S. Treasuries fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.90 to $1,735.10, and crude oil prices rose $1.05 to $38.17 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.53 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.75 percent.
