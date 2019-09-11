Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and the Salida Workforce Center will host a hiring event from 3-6 p.m. Thursday in the Salida hospital’s café, 1000 Rush Drive.
On-site interviews will be conducted for full- and part-time positions in environmental services, dietary and registration, according to a press release.
Sign-on bonuses are offered for environmental services and dietary jobs.
Preregistration is required, and applicants must be able to pass a background check and drug test.
To preregister for the job fair, call the Salida Workforce Center at 719-530-5980.
For more information about the positions at HRRMC, contact HR recruitment specialist Theresa Jimerson at 719-530-2380.
