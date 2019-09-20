U.S. stocks ended mixed Thursday as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates.
The health care and utilities sectors performed well, while the financials and industrials sectors lagged.
In economic news, initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.
In corporate news, Microsoft increased its dividend and announced a new $40 billion share-repurchase program.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 849.6 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a narrow margin.
Gold rose $4.44 to $1,498.43, silver rose 3 cents to $17.79, and crude oil rose 27 cents to $58.38 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.24 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.79 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.