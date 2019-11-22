U.S. stocks fell Thursday amid concern over the outlook for a possible U.S.-China trade deal.
The real estate, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors were hit the hardest, while the energy and communication services sectors held up better.
In economic news, October existing home sales came in below expectations.
In corporate news, PayPal announced it will acquire Honey Science for $4 billion.
Treasury prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 859 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $6.30 to $1,465.33, and crude oil prices rose $1.42 to $58.43 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.77 percent.
