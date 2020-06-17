Salida hostel owners said there are many misconceptions about their businesses and how they operate compared to other forms of lodging.
Karen Karnuta, co-owner of Salida Hostel, 225 Colo. 291, said they often receive inquiries about providing services similar to homeless shelters.
“There seems to be a misunderstanding in the general community of our town that hostels are sort of synonymous with homeless shelters,” Karnuta said.
She said they operate much like motels and hotels, but what makes their establishment different is that nightly rates are lower and there is more shared space and an emphasis on guests socializing with each other.
Melanie Critelli, co-owner of Simple Lodge and Hostel, 224 E. First St., said what makes hostels different from hotels is that hostels have small lobbies with big rooms while hotels have large lobbies with smaller rooms. Hostels also tend to have a younger, international crowd, although they do attract more mature guests who are hiking through the area.
Critelli said she did not originally feel the need to educate the community about how their business operates, but they consistently receive inquiries asking if they can house someone at no charge. Fortunately, she said, those incidents have become less frequent in recent years.
Karnuta said police officers and churches have also repeatedly reached out asking them to take people in.
Chaffee County Public Health did not originally have a good understanding of their business model, so the department was hesitant to allow them to reopen at first, but that was “sorted out very well and very quickly,” she said.
Karnuta said their space is dedicated exclusively for travelers and they have a no-locals policy. The upstairs of Salida Hostel is dedicated to private rooms with their own bathrooms, while the lower level is intended to be a more communal, dormitory environment.
Salida Hostel reopened Memorial Day and Simple Lodge reopened June 1.
Critelli said because of COVID-19, their capacity is definitely lower than in previous years, but she is surprised by how many people are continuing to travel.
Karnuta said they were becoming busier, but as of now they have one private room booked for this weekend when typically their entire establishment would be reserved for FIBArk. By the end of the year she hopes not to be “in the red.”
Despite both hostels experiencing declines in occupancy, the owners are still expecting to weather the storm and push through into the future.
Simple Lodge is open year-round while Salida Hostel is closed in November and most of December.
Critelli said the two hostels are different in the structure of their facilities. Salida Hostel is more focused on privacy in the upper rooms and providing breakfast in the morning, while Simple Lodge is more eco-oriented with compost, recycling and upcycling features.
Both hostel buildings are more than a century old.
Simple Lodge began as railroad lodging and transitioned into multiple businesses over the years before becoming what it is today. When Critelli and her husband had to remodel it, it was in a very rundown state.
Karnuta’s house was previously a single-family home where an older woman lived until the 1970s or ’80s. Her family kept it as a vacation home over the years.
To adapt to COVID-19, Karnuta had to implement many disinfecting cleaning policies. They are not allowed to have more than one family or group in a single dorm.
Critelli said their capacity is also restricted. They have not had to turn anyone away yet, but they are expecting to in July. Operations have not been affected too much because they already implement strict cleaning policies during flu season since they are communal, but they have had to implement a policy that no guest can have a temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.