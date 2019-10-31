Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named D Fields Design its October Business of the Month.
Owner Deborah Fields specializes in strategic planning, designing newsletters, brochures, information graphics, advertisements, maps, corporate branding, social media coaching and website design and management.
Fields was nominated because of her spirit of volunteerism, which includes volunteering for the Central Colorado Conservancy and Habitat for Humanity, as well as creating a new website for the Salida Business Alliance.
She has also helped support Sustainable Salida and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
Fields grew up in California and has traveled extensively. She completed college in San Luis Obispo, California, and moved to Alaska shortly after graduating.
After 31 years in Alaska, she returned to California and then moved to Salida.
She has been interested in painting and drawing from an early age and said she has grown to appreciate the wild places of the world.
For more information, visit dfieldsdesign.com/.
To contact Fields, call 707-932-1680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.