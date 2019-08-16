U.S. stocks closed mixed Thursday, with utilities and consumer staples as the top-performing sectors.
In economic news, retail sales grew 0.7 percent, adjusted for seasonality, which indicates robust consumer spending.
Walmart reported earnings above expectations and raised performance guidance for the year.
Treasury bond prices rose as their interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 934.4 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a narrow margin.
Gold rose $3.70 to $1,519.60, silver was unchanged at $17.27, and crude oil fell 58 cents to $54.65 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.96 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.5 percent.
