U.S. stocks ended mostly flat Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected.
Sector performance was mixed.
In economic news, August housing starts came in above expectations, driven by a sharp increase in multifamily starts.
In corporate news, General Mills reported first-quarter results ahead of expectations, while FedEx’s results missed estimates due to a slowing global economic backdrop.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 920.8 million shares traded. Decliners narrowly outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $8.08 to $1,493.30, silver was unchanged at $17.76, and crude oil fell $1.24 to $58.10 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.79 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.