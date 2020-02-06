U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday after news of a possible coronavirus drug treatment coming out of China helped lift the market.
The energy sector led the day as crude and oil services rallied.
In corporate news, Ford stock fell 9.5 percent after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, missing consensus estimates of 17 cents, and provided weaker 2020 guidance.
In economic news, the ADP National Employment Report released data showing the U.S. nonfarm private sector added 291,000 jobs in January, ahead of economists’ estimates of 150,000 jobs.
U.S. Treasuries were down as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $5.70 to $1,561.20, and crude oil prices rose $1.49 to $51.10 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.86 percent.
