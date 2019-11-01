Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Grapevine Magazine to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned by Laura Stankiewicz, The Grapevine Magazine is a community magazine that focuses on the people, activities, adventures and businesses of southern Colorado.
The magazine printed its first issue 22 months ago and will soon celebrate its second anniversary.
The magazine, which is based in Pueblo, also has a digital version.
For more information, visit facebook.com/pueblograpevine/.
