Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a class on obstructive sleep apnea from 9-10 a.m. March 17 in the hospital’s second-floor conference room, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida.
Registered sleep technician T.C. Rodak will inform participants on how to prepare for a sleep study and what happens during the study.
In addition to sleep apnea, she will discuss continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.
The class is free and open to the public. For those who have a doctor’s order for a sleep study or your doctor suspects you have sleep apnea, attendance is recommended.
Refreshments and a light breakfast will be provided.
For more information, contact Rodak at 719-530-2332.
