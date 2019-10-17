U.S. stocks closed mostly down Wednesday, with the energy and technology sectors among the worst performers.
In corporate news, a tentative agreement was reported between General Motors and the United Auto Workers on a new contract following a month-long strike.
In economic news, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that September estimates for retail sales in the U.S. had decreased 0.3 percent from August.
Excluding vehicles and gasoline sales, this marks the first monthly decline of consumer spending since February.
Treasury prices rose as their interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 789.2 million shares traded. Advancers and decliners were nearly equal.
Gold rose $10.50 to $1,494, silver fell 1 cent to $17.64, and crude oil rose 50 cents to $53.31 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.1 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.62 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.