Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Nick Boyden and Jason Maxwell offer a line of beers in the form of 32-ounce growlers. Many of their beers’ ingredients are sourced locally.
The duo had spent more than 18 months developing the business, 13 months of which was dedicated to renovating the space. Before the building was a diesel garage. The stage, backdrop bar wall and slate tile beer serving platform were hand-built with reclaimed materials.
The brewery eventually hopes to use its stage to host local concerts and stand-up comedy shows.
Boyden formerly worked for Avery Brewing in Boulder and Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs.
Tres Litros Beer Co. is open from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the brewery, call 719-207-4519 or visit its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.