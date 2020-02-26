by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Riveting Experience Jewelry, 121 N. F St., offers visitors a chance to create their own custom jewelry while enjoying a drink and socializing.
Owners Nicole and Harry Hansen opened the store Sept. 28. They said between the two of them, they have 60 years of experience in metalsmithing and jewelry making.
Customers can create earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces, hats with labels, wine charms, keychains and pet tags.
Nicole Hansen said customers love the customization aspect.
“People have expressed their sense of satisfaction … that they’ve made it and then also that they’ve made it the way they wanted it,” she said.
The store wants jewelry making to be as accessible and simple as possible to patrons unfamiliar with the craft. Nicole Hansen said the store has had customers ranging in age from 6 to 98.
Harry Hansen said the only skill customers need to have coming in is to know how to follow instructions.
Before beginning the crafting process, visitors can look at examples on an “idea wall” that displays pre-designed pieces. Prices and estimated time frames of completion are listed.
Time frames vary from 15 minutes to more than three hours based on idea and group size. Prices can range from $20 to upwards of $200 depending on materials and size.
Customers can choose the kind of jewelry, the type of metal, texture imprinted on the metal and what stones or other additions they would like to include. Multiple patterns can be mixed and matched on pieces.
Customers can provide their own custom textures, but they must let the store know beforehand. Designs must be laser-cut on card stock. Vector art is recommended over photos because it does not have a depth of shade.
After imprinting the pattern, visitors can add other embellishments at the assembly work table.
The Hansens said they chose to sell alcohol in the studio because they wanted to create a social and creative atmosphere for their customers.
Harry Hansen said the business setup process took about 4½ months of “really intensive work” including how to design the interior in a confined space.
The Hansens have lived in Salida for 23 years. They moved to the area for the surrounding outdoors, small-town charm and burgeoning art community. For 20 of those years, Harry worked as a full-time farrier in the valley.
Through their other line, Sterling & Steel, the couple has done fine art shows around the country for seven years.
Nicole Hansen grew up in a family who crafted custom jewelry in Boulder. She briefly studied metalsmithing at Northern Arizona University in the 1990s, where she participated in numerous workshops with well-known craftspeople. She did not graduate, however.
Harry lived in several Arizona towns with the longest period spent in Sedona. His grandfather was a welder, and his father was a welder and fabricator. He learned the fabricating trade at about age 13. He considers himself primarily self-taught although he has attended some workshops.
Riveting Experience Jewelry hosts parties of up to 10 people for any occasion.
In the future, the couple hopes to adapt the business into a chain by establishing a storefront in the Denver area within the next year to see how the concept fares in a larger market. They said, as far as they know, no other prominent businesses share their concept and model.
They said the idea for the store came as a spin-off of wedding band workshops they do in their other studio.
Besides jewelry making, the couple enjoys outdoor activities such as rafting, skiing and hiking.
Riveting Experience Jewelry is open 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 6-8 p.m. by reservation. For more information, visit rivetingexperiencejewelry.com.
