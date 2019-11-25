U.S. stocks were mostly higher Friday, with the financial services and consumer discretionary sectors leading the advance.
In economic news, Markit’s preliminary manufacturing and services data for November came in better than expected, signaling economic expansion.
In corporate news, shares of Tesla were lower after the company unveiled its new electric pickup truck.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points, or less than 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 743 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1.80 to $1,461.80, and crude oil prices fell 58 cents to $58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.22 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.77 percent.
