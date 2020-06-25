Do you find it puzzling when a bleak economic report emerges from the press, only to be accompanied by a positive surge in the stock market? You’re not alone.
The last few weeks have produced many examples of a stark contrast between stock market performance and economic indicators. So why the apparent disconnect?
Markets are forward-looking, meaning current asset prices reflect market participants’ combined expectations. Those expectations include whatever future economic developments are anticipated and their potential impact on cash flows, which are key to a stock’s value.
For example, if the market expects the economic environment to weaken company cash flows, stock markets may react well in advance of when we observe the impact on cash flows, as expectations are embedded in prices.
And the eventual direction of the stock market will depend on how the economic outcome compares to expectations. If things aren’t as bad as expected, poor economic news can be greeted with a positive stock reaction.
Looking ahead, we can see this anticipatory nature of markets in action by looking at the relationship between U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth and equity premiums, or stock market returns in excess of one-month U.S. Treasury bills. When annual U.S. equity premiums are plotted against GDP growth for the same year, there is no discernible relation between the two. Changes in GDP have not been strongly related to simultaneous stock market returns.
It’s important to note that this result does not imply financial markets ignore macroeconomic data. After all, GDP encompasses several measures of the economy, not just corporate profits. However, while GDP may be an unreliable representation of the activities that ultimately drive stock prices, further analysis shows that is not the sole cause for the lack of relation between GDP growth and simultaneous equity premiums.
Plotting GDP growth against the previous year’s equity premium reveals a noticeable relation. The positive trend in the data suggests market prices have in fact reacted to changes in GDP but have done so in advance of these economic developments coming to fruition. This result is consistent with markets pricing in their expectation of economic growth.
That brings us to the latest news headline worrying some investors: the eventual fallout from increasingly large U.S. government expenditures designed to ease the economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will these efforts ultimately create a financial burden for the U.S. government that affects future stock returns?
If investors trust in the “full faith and credit of the U.S. government,” the Treasury can borrow as much money as it needs to cover each year’s deficit. The Treasury raises most of the money by selling Treasury bills (less than a year in length), Treasury notes (from two to 10 years) and Treasury bonds (30 years).
In 2019, more than a quarter of those Treasury notes were held by the federal government itself, such as the Social Security program. The rest were held by the public, such as state pension funds, foreign investors and the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve has been among the biggest purchasers in recent weeks. It has essentially “printed” more than $1 trillion to purchase Treasuries. In turn, the extra money in circulation has helped pay for the stimulus and prop up the U.S. economy and financial system.
Macroeconomic variables and investment decisions are like frozen turkeys and deep fryers – caution should be exercised when combining the two. The results presented here are consistent with markets aggregating and processing vast sets of macroeconomic indicators and expectations for those indicators. By incorporating this information into market prices, we believe public capital markets effectively become the best available leading macroeconomic indicator.
Robin Bess is a financial adviser and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
