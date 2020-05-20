U.S. equities ended lower Tuesday after Monday’s rally.
Energy and financials were among the worst-performing sectors.
In economic news, housing starts fell 30 percent to the lowest level since February 2015.
In corporate news, Walmart reported a surge in quarterly sales as consumers stocked up on goods during the pandemic.
Treasuries were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 900 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $13.20 to $1,747.60, and crude oil prices rose 19 cents to $31.84 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.69 percent.
