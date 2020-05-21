U.S. equities ended higher Wednesday, with energy and communication services leading the gain.
In economic news, Federal Reserve officials are discussing the next phase of interest rate policy in response to ongoing pandemic concerns.
In corporate news, Kohl’s reported first-quarter sales are down nearly 44 percent.
Treasuries remained mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $5.50 to $1,751.10, and crude oil prices rose $1.58 to $33.54 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.41 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.69 percent.
