Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Natural Grocers (by Vitamin Cottage) to its membership, one day after the store’s one-year anniversary in Salida.
“The community has embraced us like nobody’s business,” store manager Eric Wilson said at the ribbon cutting. “It’s been a great year and we expect many more here.”
Wilson said the Natural Grocers franchise began operating in 1955 and is still focused on the “same family principles.”
The store provides organic produce, dietary vitamins and supplements, body care and free nutrition education.
The store’s nutritional health care coach, Alicia Mcleod, who holds a master’s degree in holistic health, said she has a unique job with the grocery store. She’s worked with nutritional supplements for 25 years and offers one-on-one coaching sessions and classes at no cost to customers to help them make healthy choices.
“They pay me to give it to you for free,” she said.
Wilson said he and his employees want to convey to the community their heartfelt gratitude and thanks for embracing what they stand for as a company and for the wonderful support and feedback they get every day from this community and the entire area.
Natural Grocers is at 200 F St.
