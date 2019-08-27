U.S. stocks closed higher Monday after President Donald Trump indicated positive directions in trade negotiations with China and the European Union.
The broad market was up, led by the consumer services and technology sectors. Energy was a laggard as oil prices lowered.
In economic news, July durable goods were up 2.1 percent month-over-month, reflecting strong growth in civilian aircraft orders.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury bond prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 747 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell 30 cents to $1,526.30, silver rose 2 cents to $17.69, and crude oil fell 35 cents to $53.82 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.15 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.65 percent.
