U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Friday, led by the financial sector.
Health care, real estate investment trusts and utilities led the market.
In economic news, the jobs report was released, showing lower than expected wage growth and job gains.
In corporate news, Eli Lilly announced plans to buy Dermira for $18.75 a share.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 189 points, or 7 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 813 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $6.60 to $1,560.90, and crude oil prices fell 48 cents to $59.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield traded lower at 1.82 percent.
