The downtown Salida store called True Vintage Finds & Home Goods, 140 W. First St., offers customers handpicked antiques from 14 individual dealers.
Owner Sharon Smith said she and her husband consistently visited the Salida area for five years before they decided to make their permanent home in Maysville in January 2019. Shortly after moving, she discovered an opportunity to open a new store and decided to take it.
For three years previously, Smith had operated an antique boutique with four of her friends named Authentic in Castle Rock. She’s also done antique shows for 15 years in Denver and Castle Rock.
Although she has lived in Colorado for 30 years, she was originally from Omaha, Nebraska, where she graduated from the University of Omaha.
Smith said she thought the business setup process was fairly easy due to her previous business experience. It took three weeks to assemble everything.
One of the more common types of merchandise available is estate jewelry, such as turquoise and sterling silver. The store also frequently offers furniture that was refinished and reupholstered by Smith herself.
Smith’s passion for antiques came from the idea of giving older products a second chance.
“About 15 years ago, I think I discovered that I just really enjoyed buying and selling antiques and refinishing them and giving them a new life instead of heading to the thrift store,” she said.
The most unusual items Smith has come across have been a poetry book from 1811 that contained back-and-forth conversations and a Frederic Remington book from the late 1800s.
In addition to antiques, the store offers new products. Smith’s personal favorite items to carry in the store are leather journals and mugs with quotes on them from Sugarboo.
Smith said the store’s group of dealers acts as a “collaborative effort” to sell different products to different customers. Dealers will pick out items anywhere from New Mexico to Arizona to Nebraska. She said she likes to be selective about what she and her dealers find and buy for the store.
“The other thing about this store that I want to make different is to have a curated look so it looks nice and neat and well displayed,” Smith said.
In the future, Smith would like to rent out a monthly space for artisans. She also may consider accepting consignments for those who want to sell something but do not want to rent space.
Smith said she is enthusiastic about being involved in the business community of Salida.
“I’m just really happy to be a part of the Salida community,” she said. “We really feel like we’ve fit in well and I’m excited to have a business here and get to know all the locals. And hopefully the locals will come here for gifts and furniture and just ideas for decorating.”
True Vintage Finds & Home Goods is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it’s open noon to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, when it’s closed.
