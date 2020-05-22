Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Book Haven, 109 N. F St., to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner John Cameron offers a selection of new and used books. He said his inventory consists of books he thinks would be interesting to the widest general population. He also supplies maps and trail guides as well as books on environmental issues and overall outdoor-centric topics.
He graduated with an English degree in 2008 from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. Afterwards, he took on several freelance journalism jobs, including some at The Mountain Mail.
The Book Haven is open from noon to 5 p.m. every day, but those hours are temporary. He said he plans to alter them around the same time restaurants reopen.
Online orders can be made at salidabooks.com. For more information email salidabooks@gmail.com or call 719-626-1377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.