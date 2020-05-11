To aid Buena Vista residents in figuring out which businesses are and aren’t open, Chandler Morehardt created a map compiling whatever announcements he can find into a map as part of a GIS (geographic information system) class he is taking at Colorado Mountain College.
The map of Buena Vista represents businesses as dots: Red are closed, green are open and yellow are open with restrictions.
The class typically involves teaching students how to use GIS software to help a local organization by creating interactive maps that overlay information.
When the class led by Kira Minehart was forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morehardt said the class’s focus shifted to making helpful maps for their own communities. His classmates, from around the state, are making similar maps for towns in the high country.
“The class is called Guided Field Study, so you’re supposed to spend quite a bit of time out in the field gathering data,” Morehardt said. “The project was now going to be focused on a map showing which businesses are open and other community resources during what’s going on.”
Morehardt is gathering his information from sources like Facebook’s What’s Happening in BV page, as well as town sources like Recreation Director Earl Richmond, and making calls where he wasn’t sure.
Morehardt’s map can be accessed at arcg.is/0zXe5G0, and he encourages viewers to email him at cmorehardt@mail.coloradomtn.edu with information to help keep the map up-to-date.
– Max R. Smith
