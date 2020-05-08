U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday on optimism of successful reopening of the economy.
Energy, financials and materials led the broader market, while consumer staples and health care sectors lagged.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported another 3.1 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the seven-week total to 33.5 million.
In corporate news, PayPal reported earnings below expectations.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 998 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $37.70 to $1,726.20, and crude oil prices fell 75 cents to $23.24 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.64 percent.
