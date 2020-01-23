U.S. stocks finished mixed Wednesday as investors assessed corporate earnings and economic data.
Technology and communications were best-performing sectors, while energy lagged on lower oil prices.
In economic news, existing home sales came in better than expected for December.
In corporate news, shares of IBM rose after the company reported earnings that beat analyst expectations.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose 50 cents to $1,558.40, and crude oil prices fell $1.72 to $56.66 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.22 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.77 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.