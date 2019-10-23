U.S. equities ended down Tuesday, with weak corporate earnings leading headlines.
The energy sector led the broad market a second day in a row as oil prices rose.
The information technology sector lagged the broader market.
In economic news, September existing-home sales came in below consensus expectations but were still up 3.9 percent year over year.
In corporate news, Biogen surged as it seeks approval for its Alzheimer’s treatment.
Treasury prices rose as their yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 787.8 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $2.50 to $1,490.60, silver fell 1 cent to $17.55, and crude oil rose 83 cents to $54.34 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.77 percent.
