by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Snowsports Industries America invited three ski resort representatives to its weekly Town Hall series to discuss their current operational statuses, contingency plans for the 2020-2021 season and best practices for opening this summer and/or next winter.
Rick Kelley is senior vice president of mountain operations for Boyne Resorts in Boyne Falls, Michigan. The company owns and operates several ski and golf resorts in the U.S.
He said because local communities have remained concerned by the presence of outside visitors, they have tried to share responsibility of spread prevention with patrons to show them they are in it for the long haul.
John Burton is director of marketing, public relations and IT at Timberline Lodge & Ski Resort in Portland, Oregon.
He said the resort is being proactive when communicating with state and local governments to reopen in limited capacities so it can move forward and avoid getting shut down again.
“We have to get this right,” Burton said. “Compliance is a negotiation and not a conversation.”
By being proactive in their communications, they are able to know what will and will not be allowed according to state and local guidelines, he said. They can determine how many people are allowed in, how customers can get there and how they can make lift lines socially distant. In addition, being proactive has now put them in a position of “thought leadership” in their community.
When heading into the 2020-2021 season, he recommends that resorts analyze demand, make customers physically comfortable and take ownership and stand behind any decisions. Owners should encourage feedback and have confidence in any actions they take because at this time customers are looking for leadership.
In addition to typical risks associated with skiing, they are adding an “enter at your own risk” liability waiver for resort facilities to inform consumers of the risks of COVID-19. For lift lines, they are being flexible with allowing guests to choose whether or not they want to ride with someone else.
David Norden is CEO of Taos Ski Valley in northern New Mexico. The resort is currently closed, but intends to reopen June 12 with operations progressively opening up every two weeks.
The management has been working with local government and chamber of commerce to assist the community and determine what their needs are in a responsible fashion.
“Guiding guest experiences is what will be important,” Norden said.
He recommends being proactive in guest communications through email and upon their arrival.
The resort hopes to be one step behind state orders to avoid going backwards. He said they are being diligent with taking employee temperatures daily as well as asking questions about workers’ recent health conditions. Before employees can return to work, they must first participate in an online orientation and fill out a required worksheet.
Norden said ski retailers providing detailed insight is essential when it comes to deciding which suppliers they would continue working with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.