U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday. Financials and utilities sectors were the strongest performers.
Corporate news was light.
In economic news, initial jobless claims in the U.S. reached 6.6 million for last week.
The Fed announced it would provide new programs to support lending.
Treasury prices rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.6 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered Decliners.
Gold rose $49.40 to $1,773.70. Crude oil prices fell $1.48 to $23.61 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.35 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at .73 percent.
