U.S. stocks followed global equities higher Tuesday on optimism surrounding the reopening of economies across the world.
The financials sector led gains, while health care and technology finished lower.
In economic news, new home sales in April were well above expectations, growing by 0.6 percent over March.
U.S. Treasury prices were lower.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $31.10 to $1,704.40, and crude oil prices rose 89 cents to $34.14 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.69 percent.
