U.S. equities ended up Thursday.
The financials sector led the broader market, while utilities lagged.
Weekly initial jobless claims were reported at 1.48 million versus 1.54 million the prior week. The largest increase in jobless claims were in Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey and New York.
Apple announced they will be closing more stores as COVID-19 cases rise.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $6.40 to $1,772.70, and crude oil prices rose $1.03 to $39.04 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed, down 1 percent to 0.68 percent.
