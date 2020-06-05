U.S. equities ended mixed Thursday.
The financials sector was the best performer, while utilities was worst.
In economic news, 1.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, lower than the previous week.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $18.80 to $1,723.60, and crude oil prices fell 11 cents to $37.18 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.63 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.82 percent.
