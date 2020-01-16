U.S. stocks ended with a record high Wednesday after Phase 1 of the U.S./China trade deal was signed.
Utilities led the market, while energy and financials lagged.
According to the Federal Reserve, economic activity expanded modestly in the final six weeks of 2019.
In corporate news, several banks reported underperformance on day 2 of fourth-quarter earnings.
U.S. Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 909 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $11.20 to $1,555.80, and crude oil prices fell 24 cents to $57.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.24 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.78 percent.
