Buena Vista – A nonprofit health care provider focusing on family and dental medicine is moving into the building on U.S. 24 that was formerly home to the Trailhead.
Valley-Wide Health Systems announced on its website recently that it will open a Chaffee County branch in the spring.
The company reported in a news release that the facility will also bring “the addition of integrated behavioral health services soon.”
The Valley-Wide Buena Vista integrated health center will be at 707 U.S. 24 North, the longtime home of the Trailhead, which has stood vacant since the outdoor retailer relocated to East Main Street in 2014.
“The goal for the opening date has been set to accommodate the time required to redesign and rebuild the building,” the news release stated.
“The Buena Vista clinic location will complement Valley-Wide’s other health center locations in the Upper and Lower Arkansas Valleys, and in the San Luis Valley.”
Valley-Wide has 27 rural health care facilities with areas of focus in family medicine, dental care and physical therapy throughout southern Colorado, primarily in the San Luis Valley in Alamosa, Moffat, La Jara, Antonito and Center, and the eastern plains near Pueblo in towns like La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas and Cañon City.
This will be Valley-Wide’s first foray into Chaffee County.
Valley-Wide President/CEO Jania Arnoldi said, “Valley-Wide is excited to add this location as part of the Valley-Wide network of services, under the name Valley-Wide Buena Vista.
“We look forward to being able to bring our services to the community in addition to collaborating with the other community partners to ensure that Buena Vista and the surrounding communities have access to the best health care services possible.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
