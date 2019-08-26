U.S. stocks closed sharply down Friday, with all sectors declining.
The technology and energy sectors led the decline, while the utilities sector dropped the least.
In corporate news, HP CEO Dion Weisler announced he will step down later this year for family health reasons.
In economic news, China announced 5-10 percent tariffs on an additional $75 billion of U.S. goods starting Sept. 1, and it plans to resume 25 percent tariffs on U.S. autos starting Dec. 15.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by more than 257 points, nearly 1 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.04 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $29.30 to $1,526.60, silver was unchanged at $17.69, and crude oil fell $1.44 to $53.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.02 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.52 percent.
