U.S. stocks rose Monday on optimism over U.S.-China trade relations.
Nearly all sectors were higher following reports that China will tighten its intellectual property rules, boosting the chances of a trade deal.
Technology shares led the advance.
In corporate news, luxury brand LVMH agreed to buy jewelry company Tiffany, and eBay announced it’s selling StubHub, the online ticket marketplace, for $4 billion.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 852 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $9.40 to $1,454.20, and crude oil prices rose 21 cents to $57.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.76 percent.
