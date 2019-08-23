Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed NAMI Chaffee (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
NAMI Chaffee’s mission is to build a community of recovery and hope by educating, supporting and advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, NAMI Chaffee offers understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses and/or their treatment.
Contact NAMI Chaffee by email at info@NAMIChaffee.org, by phone at 970-823-4751 or online at namichaffee.org/contact/.
