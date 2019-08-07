by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
REACH Air Medical Services hosted an open house July 31 at its new hangar and living quarters facility at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The event was an opportunity for the public to view the REACH helicopter and new hangar facility and have a hot dog or hamburger with the REACH crew.
HHRMC CEO Bob Morasko said when he first came to Salida one of his goals was to get an air ambulance based in Salida in conjunction with the hospital to provide the best possible care.
He said Salida Hospital District board member Tom Eve was instrumental in bringing REACH Air Medical Services to fill that role.
Having the hangar next to the emergency room at HRRMC helps to expedite patient care and transportation to the Front Range, pilot Brandon Sanchez said.
Sanchez is one of four pilots who staff the helicopter along with medical crew members.
Sanchez said the average time to get an emergent patient to Colorado Springs is about 35 minutes and to Denver about 45 minutes.
A full time aviation mechanic, Marshall Masson, is on hand to take care of the helicopter at the new facility.
Having the new hangar provides a lot more space than REACH’s old home at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista, Masson said.
That added space allows him to perform heavier maintenance on the aircraft.
REACH is a privately owned company that provides memberships for $85 per family for emergent helicopter transportation.
A health-related helicopter trip can cost thousands of dollars and is often not covered by insurance.
For information about membership contact Cara Reano, membership sales manager, at Cara.Reano@AirMedCareNetwork.com or 719-239-0578.
