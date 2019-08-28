U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday.
The financials sector weighed on markets as bond yields declined and the yield curve flattened.
In economic news, August consumer confidence fell to 135.1 but remains strong overall, although persistent trade tensions could weaken consumer confidence further.
In corporate news, a district judge in Oklahoma ruled against Johnson & Johnson in an opioid case, forcing the company to pay $572 million to the state. The implications of the ruling could extend to other states as well.
Bond yields declined as the yield curve remained inverted.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 937 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $14.70 to $1,541, silver fell 1 cent to $18.19, and crude oil rose $1.32 to $54.96 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.95 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.47 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.