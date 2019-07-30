U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as investors assessed corporate earnings.
Consumer discretionary and financial shares were the worst performers, while the real estate sector led.
In economic news, a gauge of manufacturing activity fell by more than estimated for this month.
In corporate news, pharmaceutical companies Mylan and Pfizer announced details of their planned merger.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 770 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a thin margin.
Gold rose $7.28 to $1,426.18, silver fell 1 cent to $16.45, and crude oil rose 85 cents to $57.05 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.57 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.06 percent.
