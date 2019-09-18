by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The Barn at Howard Creek Farm is a new wedding venue on 11 acres owned by Aly and Orlin Camerlo just south of U.S. 50 in Howard.
The Camerlos have had the property for about five years. Aly is originally from Denver and Orlin is from Florence. They said they moved to Howard because they love the area, were tired of the rat race and want to raise their kids here.
Aly has been a wedding planner for about 12 years and said she has wanted to do something like this since they moved here.
The Salida area is a destination for weddings, Orlin said, especially for people from the Front Range who want an authentic mountain experience.
They found a peg barn in Indiana that used to be on the National Register of Historic Places, Orlin said, and had the barn disassembled and shipped to Colorado.
They liked that the barn has big open spaces, he said.
The barn is a Quaker barn built by N.B. Hubbard. He started the barn in 1861 before leaving to fight with the Union in the Civil War, Aly said, then came back to finish it.
The foundation for the barn was poured in January. A three-person Amish crew raised the barn in about six weeks in late spring.
Everything will be finished in about a month, they said.
The property also has an accompanying ceremony site by the Arkansas River.
The barn is now booking for 2020-2021. For more information, visit howardcreekfarm.com.
