U.S. equities closed higher Monday, with the tech and health care sectors among the best performers.
The energy sector was the biggest decliner, with exploration and production and oil services companies mostly down.
In economic news, China’s September manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index climbed. It beat the consensus forecast, but this was the fifth straight contraction.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices rose as interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 937.2 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $33.40 to $1,465.70, silver rose 2 cents to $17.02, and crude oil fell $1.62 to $54.29 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.12 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.67 percent.
