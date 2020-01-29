by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board of directors approved the new version of Medical Staff Bylaws as presented by Dr. Daniel Waldrop Tuesday at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
Waldrop said the last time the bylaws had been changed was 2013. In November 2017 Kozak and Associates began a full rewrite of the document, which required 12 revisions.
HRRMC medical staff approved the document Jan. 9.
Board member Jeff Post offered his congratulations on completion of “a lot of hard work.”
The board discussed central scheduling and communication issues in the Radiology Department.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of finance, said there are ongoing measures to facilitate the problem, including adding additional extensions to schedulers.
Fagerberg also covered the end-of- year finance report. She said final entries for 2019 should be made sometime this week.
Overall, Fagerberg said it looked like the hospital had a successful year at this point.
Total operating revenues for the year are about 3 percent under budget, at about $2.6 million.
Total operating expenses also came in about 3 percent under budget.
The hospital’s net position at the end of 2019 is just over $7 million, or about $700,000 above budget.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko spoke to the board about the Saguache clinic. He said he and Peter Edis, vice president of business development, met with Saguache County commissioners Tuesday morning to provide an update on progress at the Saguache clinic.
Included in the discussion was the possibility of the Saguache County jail using HRRMC services for inmates, including pharmacy services, instead of taking inmates to Alamosa for care.
Edis said there is still a little to go on the Saguache clinic, but a lot has been done.
Morasko also said word is going out via social media and word of mouth about services available at the clinic.
Board member Tom Eve reported a problem with contractors having access to power at the site of the Buena Vista Health Center expansion is being resolved by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. In the meantime, contractors are using generators to work on the project.
Board member Jean Moltz said the HRRMC Foundation’s annual appeal had brought in about $18,000 so far, and foundation Director Kimla Robinson sent out tax credit certificates to donors.
The board also approved current Board Governing Roles and Responsibilities subject to minor changes in the language, replacing “corporation” with “HRRMC” and eliminating the word “employee” in some sections.
The board then adjourned to executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.